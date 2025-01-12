(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA)

1977 -- Ahmad Al-Zenjibari, a renowned composer and singer, passed away at age of 60.

1991 -- US granted President George Bush the green light to use force to get invading Iraqi out of State of Kuwait.

1994 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree transferring department of antiquities and museums, Theater Department, Alam Al-Fikhr Magazine, Traditional Arts Center and international theater publications to be under umbrella of the National Council for Culture, Art and Letters.

2013 -- Kuwait shooting team won the Gulf women championship with 13 medals -- six gold, five silver and two bronze.

2014 -- Amad Jaafar, the first female announcer who joined the TV in 1961, passed away at 71.

2014 -- Sheikh Fahad Talal Al-Sabah elected first vice-president of the Asian Jujutsu federation, during a General Assembly meeting in the UAE.

2015 -- Abdullah Al-Rashidi and Fuhaid Al-Daihani ranked 6th and 7th respectively among the best world shooters for Skeet and Trap.

2016 -- Salmiya SC won Crown Prince football Cup after beating Kuwait SC 1-0.

2021 -- Kuwait SC won Crown Prince football Cup after beating Qadsia SC 2-1.

2021 -- Bashayer Al-Majed, a law professor at Kuwait University, won the international Muslim personality of the year 2020 in recognition of her cultural and social contributions in Britain. She was given the award in a ceremony in Britain. (end) bs