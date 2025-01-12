Today In Kuwait's History
Date
1/12/2025 1:05:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA)
--
1977 -- Ahmad Al-Zenjibari, a renowned composer and singer, passed away at age of 60.
1991 -- US congress granted President George Bush the green light to use force to get invading Iraqi troops out of State of Kuwait.
1994 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree transferring department of antiquities and museums, Theater Department, Alam Al-Fikhr Magazine, Traditional Arts Center and international theater publications to be under umbrella of the National Council for Culture, Art and Letters.
2013 -- Kuwait shooting team won the Gulf women championship with 13 medals -- six gold, five silver and two bronze.
2014 -- Amad Jaafar, the first female announcer who joined the TV in 1961, passed away at 71.
2014 -- Sheikh Fahad Talal Al-Sabah elected first vice-president of the Asian Jujutsu federation, during a General Assembly meeting in the UAE.
2014 -- Amal Jaafar, a renowned journalist and was the first female to join Kuwait TV in 1961, passed away at age of 71.
2015 -- Abdullah Al-Rashidi and Fuhaid Al-Daihani ranked 6th and 7th respectively among the best world shooters for Skeet and Trap.
2016 -- Salmiya SC won Crown Prince football Cup after beating Kuwait SC 1-0.
2021 -- Kuwait SC won Crown Prince football Cup after beating Qadsia SC 2-1.
2021 -- Bashayer Al-Majed, a law professor at Kuwait University, won the international Muslim personality of the year 2020 in recognition of her cultural and social contributions in Britain. She was given the award in a ceremony in Britain. (end) bs
MENAFN12012025000071011013ID1109080219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.