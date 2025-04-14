Zelensky: Russia Has Been Openly Refusing Ceasefire For 34 Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has never wanted a single moment of this war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He stated this in his nightly video address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky stressed that this had already become a Russian state habit – waging war against neighbors, exporting hatred, and destroying lives.

"We all want this to end. Peace is needed – and it must be lasting. That is why Ukraine always works constructively with its partners, in all formats that can bring security and restore peace. We are not just ready for peace quickly – Ukraine has never wanted this war, not for a single second. And every day, Ukraine defends life," Zelensky said.

He recalled that 34 days ago, Ukraine responded positively to the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire – an end to all such strikes like the ones on Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kupiansk and Beryslav, and along the entire front line.

"And for 34 days now, Russia has been openly refusing to cease fire. Now – just as he has been for years – Putin remains focused on continuing the war. Focused on strikes like these. Focused on killing. Russian state propagandists are preparing their audience for the idea that negotiations and diplomacy will not bring any results," he said.

In his opinion, there is only one reason for this – "in Moscow, they are not afraid right now."

"And if there is no strong enough pressure on Russia, they will keep doing what they are used to – they will keep waging war," he concluded.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine