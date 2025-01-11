(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethereum's dominance has plummeted from 20% to 12% over two years, highlighting a significant shift driven by Layer 2 scaling solutions and rising competitors. TradingView data shows this transformation in the market.



Layer 2 platforms like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base have grown, tackling Ethereum's congestion and high fees by moving transactions off the main chain. They now hold over $51.5 billion in value, a 205% jump since November.



Solana and have capitalized on Ethereum's challenges, offering quicker transactions at lower costs. Solana's value soared by 620% in 2023, with Avalanche up by 290%.



The Dencun upgrade in 2024 aimed to cut Layer 2 fees but also caused a dip in Ethereum's transaction revenue, sparking worries about its economic model.







Meanwhile, Bitcoin's dominance has climbed to over 56%, partly diminishing Ethereum's share, especially with the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs.



Despite these hurdles, Ethereum holds strong, leading in DeFi and developer activity. It's adapting with upgrades, showing resilience in a changing market.

Ethereum's Dominance Drops to 12% as Layer 2 Solutions Surge

Institutional interest remains, as seen with new Ethereum ETFs and tokenization projects by firms like BlackRock, suggesting confidence in its future.



Analysts foresee Layer 2 networks possibly hitting a $1 trillion market cap by 2030, potentially boosting Ethereum if it can integrate these solutions effectively.



This story underscores the crypto market's volatility and the necessity for innovation to stay competitive, offering investors and policymakers insights into future market dynamics.



However, Ethereum (ETH) is expected to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in 2025, according to several cryptocurrency analysts and research firms. This forecast is based on various factors that could drive Ethereum's growth in the coming year.



Compass Point Research believes Ethereum is set for a bounce-back year in 2025. They point to eased regulations and increased clarity around smart contracts as key drivers. The firm also sees growth potential in Ethereum's ecosystem, including decentralized finance and Layer-2 networks.



MENAFN11012025007421016031ID1109079715