(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The office of the Pakistan reported that security forces killed five and two others in an operation in Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operation also led to the seizure of weapons and ammunition from the militants.

The operation, conducted on Friday, January 10, in the Madi area of Dera Ismail Khan, targeted activities in the region. The Pakistan Army confirmed that Shafiullah, a key militant commander, was among those killed.

According to the army's statement, these militants were actively involved in armed attacks and targeted killings of civilians in Pakistan, posing a significant threat to peace and security.

The Pakistan Army emphasized that its counterterrorism operations will continue in regions where militants remain active. The military pledged to sustain these efforts until the“last terrorist” is eliminated, ensuring the safety and stability of the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has experienced turbulent times, with reports indicating a 90% increase in violence in the province over the past year. The growing instability has added to the challenges faced by security forces in the province.

The escalation of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underscores the need for strengthened counterterrorism strategies and regional collaboration to address the root causes of militancy.

The Pakistan Army's ongoing operations reflect its dedication to eliminating militancy and restoring peace in the region. However, the persistence of militant groups targeting foreign nationals, security officers, and civilians highlights the complexity of the challenge.

A long-term solution requires a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond military action. Political stability, social reforms, and economic opportunities must be prioritized to address the root causes of extremism and ensure sustainable peace in Pakistan.

