(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran has unveiled a new underground missile base, referred to as the“New Missile City,” in a ceremony attended by Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of its Aerospace Force. The event was reported by the Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC.

The new missile base is said to play a key role in Iran's missile operations, described as part of the“ Wadeh Sadiq 1 and 2′′ (Promise Fulfilled) initiatives. State likened the base to a“sleeping volcano in the heart of the mountains, ready to erupt in a very short time.”

In a related speech at the“Rahian-e Noor” gathering in Abadan, Hossein Salami highlighted Iran's missile capabilities, stating,“We are not weakening in any dimension of power. Enemies claim we lack storage space for missiles because we are constantly producing new equipment.”

Salami emphasized that Iranians demand a“promise fulfilled,” reflecting their preference for strong and credible actions. He added that the IRGC operates in alignment with the people's desires for continued strength and resilience.

Despite these statements, reports suggest that recent Israeli attacks on Iran, in response to Iranian missile strikes, have significantly damaged Iran's defense and missile production capabilities.

The unveiling of the missile base underscores Iran's efforts to project military strength amid regional tensions. However, the challenges posed by external attacks highlight vulnerabilities in its defense infrastructure.

For long-term stability, regional cooperation and diplomatic solutions are essential to address the escalating tensions and avoid further military confrontations. A sustainable strategy is required to balance military readiness with efforts to reduce regional conflicts.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram