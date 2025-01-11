Bangladesh Eases Visa Restrictions For Pakistan
1/11/2025 3:08:30 PM
Bangladesh has eased visa restrictions for Pakistani citizens,
making it easier for them to travel to the country,
Azernews reports, citing Tribune.
This announcement was made during a visit by Bangladesh's
Ambassador to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, to the Lahore Chamber
of Commerce and industry (LCCI), where he addressed business
leaders.
In his speech, Ambassador Khan emphasised that Lahore's rich
culture and heritage do not need any introduction. He expressed
that the people of Bangladesh have a deep bond of affection with
the people of Pakistan and that strengthening bilateral cooperation
between the two countries is essential.
"The Lahore Chamber of Commerce can play a crucial role in
enhancing trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh," Khan stated. "The
people of Bangladesh hold Pakistan in high regard, and it is vital
for both nations to strengthen their economic and trade ties."
Regarding the visa changes, the ambassador said, "Bangladesh has
simplified visa requirements for Pakistanis, and now citizens of
Pakistan can apply for their visa online." This move is expected to
facilitate business and cultural exchanges between the two
countries.
Mian Abu Zar Shad, the president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce,
responded positively to the ambassador's remarks. He stated, "We
are eager to increase trade with Bangladesh. Our delegations will
soon visit Bangladesh to explore further opportunities."
This development highlights the growing economic ties and the
willingness of both nations to enhance mutual cooperation in
various sectors.
