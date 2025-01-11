Bangladesh Eases Visa Restrictions For Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bangladesh has eased visa restrictions for Pakistani citizens, making it easier for them to to the country, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

This announcement was made during a visit by Bangladesh's Ambassador to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and (LCCI), where he addressed business leaders.

In his speech, Ambassador Khan emphasised that Lahore's rich culture and heritage do not need any introduction. He expressed that the people of Bangladesh have a deep of affection with the people of Pakistan and that strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries is essential.

"The Lahore Chamber of Commerce can play a crucial role in enhancing trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh," Khan stated. "The people of Bangladesh hold Pakistan in high regard, and it is vital for both nations to strengthen their economic and trade ties."

Regarding the visa changes, the ambassador said, "Bangladesh has simplified visa requirements for Pakistanis, and now citizens of Pakistan can apply for their visa online." This move is expected to facilitate business and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Mian Abu Zar Shad, the president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce, responded positively to the ambassador's remarks. He stated, "We are eager to increase trade with Bangladesh. Our delegations will soon visit Bangladesh to explore further opportunities."

This development highlights the growing economic ties and the willingness of both nations to enhance mutual cooperation in various sectors.