Ram Temple Will Become A Beacon Of Inspiration For All Sanatan Dharma Centers: CM Yogi (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief Yogi Adityanath participated in the first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran-Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) at the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Saturday and sought the blessings of Lord Ram.

Highlighting the fact that truth cannot be hidden forever, he said: "Today, the country and the world witness the grand temple of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya as a testament to that truth.”

He noted that the of the magnificent temple sends a powerful message to suppressed civilisations and cultures worldwide that rights can be reclaimed through democratic and constitutional means.

"Despite countless sacrifices for Ram Janmabhoomi and enduring an 'Agnipariksha' with unwavering values, patience remained integral to this campaign. It is a path we are all expected to follow,” he said.

During the event held at Angad Tila, the Chief Minister lit a lamp and offered floral tributes to the image of Shri Ram Lalla. He also paid homage to Ashok Singhal.

The Chief Minister stated that, according to the Hindu calendar, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has organised a three-day event as part of Pratishtha-Dwadashi to commemorate the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Ramlala's idol at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

He remarked: "On December 22, 1949, Ram Lalla revealed himself at his birthplace, marking the beginning of a long and arduous journey. Today, after one year of Pran-Pratishtha, we stand here overwhelmed with pride and joy, celebrating this auspicious occasion. Many significant dates followed, during which every Indian displayed patience and dignity while enduring the 'Agnipariksha.' However, the unwavering goal remained to secure Lord Shri Ram's rightful place."

The Chief Minister recalled the historic developments that led to this moment.

“On November 9, 2019, the judiciary unanimously ruled that the site of the disputed structure in Ayodhya is indeed Ram Janmabhoomi, and directed the formation of a trust to facilitate the construction of a grand temple.”

He further noted: "On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya Dham to inaugurate the grand Ram temple program for Lord Ram. Finally, on January 22, 2024 (Paush Shukla Dwadashi), PM Modi, in the presence of saints and leaders from across the nation, brought an end to a 500-year wait by consecrating Ram Lalla at His birthplace."

Yogi Adityanath remarked that Ayodhya has now truly reclaimed its identity as Ayodhya.

"The capital of Suryavansh, Ayodhya, has become the country's first solar city. This is the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India, and the new Ayodhya of this Uttar Pradesh is connecting the entire nation with the pride of being a sacred pilgrimage site."

He emphasised that this transformation was not achieved overnight but through a long and arduous struggle.

"Dozens of generations passed away with a single wish -- to see Lord Ram Lalla seated in Ayodhya. While many saints and devotees left with this dream unfulfilled, their resolve never faltered. We are fortunate to witness this historic moment with our own eyes."

He also recalled that three generations of his lineage had been involved in this movement.

"Although I could not meet Pujya Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj, I heard many stories from Pujya Gurudev. I remember in 2014, when Pujya Gurudev was taking his last breath, he had a final conversation with Ashok Singhal ji in the hospital. For many days, Guruji couldn't speak, but as I looked at Ashok ji, he finally asked, 'The Ram Mandir will be built, right?' Ashok ji reassured him, 'Get well, the temple will definitely be built.' A few days later, Gurudev departed from his physical form.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that for four years, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust worked tirelessly, without regard for day or night, sunshine or rain. Their sole focus was to give the temple a grand form while connecting it with the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.

"Arrangements were made to accommodate millions of Ram devotees. The Trust works tirelessly, day and night, to fulfill the wishes of the devotees. Once the entire complex is completed, it will set a benchmark for how religious places of Sanatan Dharma should be built. This grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi will serve as a new source of inspiration for all places of Sanatan Dharma."

The Chief Minister shared that during the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, Prime Minister Modi had appealed to the people of the country, saying, "Lord Ram is the symbol of the nation. If there is Ram, there is a nation, and if there is a nation, there is Ram. Both are inseparable and complement each other."

He further emphasized that India exists today because of these deities, and under the leadership of PM Modi, New India is being made.

"It is our collective responsibility to be a part of this campaign," the CM added.