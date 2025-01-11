(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Jan. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickBooks Payroll , a trusted solution for payroll management, has been recognized as the Best Payroll Software for Small Business in 2025 by Expert Consumers, a prominent for evaluating software solutions. The accolade highlights QuickBooks Payroll's ability to meet the evolving needs of small businesses by simplifying payroll processes, ensuring tax compliance, and improving overall efficiency.





Best Payroll Software for Small Businesses

QuickBooks Payroll - combines robust payroll features, reliable support, and intuitive tools for small businesses





Payroll management remains a critical challenge for small businesses, particularly as they navigate complex tax regulations and strive to maintain accurate employee compensation. Software solutions like QuickBooks Payroll have become indispensable tools, helping businesses streamline operations and focus on growth.

Developed by Intuit, QuickBooks Payroll offers key features such as automatic payroll scheduling, same-day direct deposit, and tax penalty protection, addressing common pain points faced by small business owners.

"QuickBooks Payroll has consistently proven its value as a practical and reliable solution for small businesses seeking to manage payroll accurately and efficiently," said a Consumer365 spokesperson. "Its comprehensive features and responsive customer support make it an essential tool for businesses navigating the complexities of payroll management."

QuickBooks Payroll's automated payroll functionality ensures employees are paid on schedule while reducing the likelihood of manual errors. The tax penalty protection feature provides additional reassurance, covering up to $25,000 in penalties for payroll tax-related issues and offering access to QuickBooks' Tax Resolution team to address any concerns.

The software also integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Time, a time-tracking tool designed to simplify workforce management. Employers can monitor employee hours via synced timesheets, generate detailed reports, and ensure accurate payroll processing. For businesses with remote teams or mobile workforces, this integration proves especially beneficial in maintaining accurate time records.

Beyond payroll processing, QuickBooks Payroll equips businesses with tools to meet broader workforce needs. The QuickBooks Workforce app gives employees access to pay stubs, W-2 forms, and time-tracking data, fostering transparency and improving employee satisfaction. In addition, QuickBooks Payroll supports 401(k) management through its partnership with Guideline, enabling small businesses to offer competitive retirement plans without added complexity.

QuickBooks Payroll offers flexible pricing options to accommodate various business sizes and requirements. Businesses can choose from standalone payroll plans or bundled packages that combine payroll with QuickBooks' accounting tools. These customizable options ensure that both new and established businesses can find a solution tailored to their operational needs.

Customer support is another cornerstone of QuickBooks Payroll's value. The software provides 24/7 support, including dedicated setup assistance for the Elite plan, which ensures businesses can implement and manage their payroll systems seamlessly. Businesses transitioning from other platforms also benefit from QuickBooks' expertise in transferring data and ensuring a smooth migration process.

As the demands on payroll systems grow, tools like QuickBooks Payroll play an essential role in enabling small businesses to remain compliant, efficient, and focused on their core objectives. The recognition from Expert Consumers underscores the importance of innovative, technology-driven solutions in meeting these challenges.

