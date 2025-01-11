Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting, Calls For Ramping Up Drone Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. At the meeting, he gave instructions to increase Ukraine's production of drones.

Zelensky said this in his address published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

“I have just held a Staff meeting. The main focus was on our drone operations and procurement for this year, procurement of everything the Defense Forces need,” Zelensky said.

The President said the meeting participants reported on contracts - those that are already being implemented and those that are planned.

“It is a joint task for arms manufacturers, our Government officials, and all those involved – to make this year a record one in terms of all types of drones, as well as to significantly increase the production of Ukrainian missiles, artillery, and all the necessary equipment,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President instructed that the number of orders for drones be increased.

“This is already being implemented. Our arsenals are one of the guarantees of our independence, just as the precision of our warriors is,” Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to all the units that carry out strikes on Russian territory: on military facilities, on the military logistics of the invaders.

“More and more such important results should be achieved,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region had captured two North Korean soldiers.

Photo: President's Office