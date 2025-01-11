ASBU Approves Executive Bodies' Financial Budgets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The standing committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) approved on Saturday the financial budget of the Union, during its 86th meeting, with the participation of Kuwait.

ASBU Director General Abdelrahim Suleiman reviewed during the meeting the recent intensive activity, especially of the Hajj season, as well as other important summits in various Arab states, added the union in a statement.

Head of the Accounts Department of the Saudi and television cooperation, Mabrouk Al-Salmi, praised the efforts of the union to ensure continuous development of activities and events. (end)

