Sultan Of Oman Calls For A World Ruled By Justice

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq on Saturday called on States of the world to join hands for building a globe ruled by justice, along with respect for each nation's identity, sanctities and doctrines.

The Sultan, in a statement marking the fifth anniversary of his ascend to the throne, affirmed that Oman adopts effective policies for establishing peace, developing the and boosting strategic partnerships.

Lauding the Omanis' solid unity, he noted that Oman vision 2024 had been launched in a step that led to improvement in the various sectors.

He declared that November 20 will be a national day marking the Bousaidi Family's taking of the helm of power in the year 1744 by the founding imam Ahmad bin Said Al-Bousaidi "who had unified the Omani nation, led its struggle and the glorified sacrifices for full sovereignty and freedom of the people of Oman."

Oman used to celebrate the national day on November 18. (end)

nfa









MENAFN11012025000071011013ID1109079281