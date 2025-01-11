Turkish FM To Attend Syria Talks In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan is set to attend a meeting discussing the situation in Syria in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday.

Turkyie's Anadolu News Agency stated on Saturday that according to sources the meeting will continue discussions from its previous session in Aqaba, Jordan on December 14, 2024.

The meeting in Riyadh will focus on Syria's stability, with Fidan expected to highlight the importance of the country's territorial integrity and unity, the need for systematic reconstruction steps, and the potential expansion of sanctions exemptions.

The meeting will also be attended by the foreign ministers of Syria, the GCC members, along with the foreign ministers of Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, UK, and Germany. The US and Italy are expected to be represented by deputy foreign ministers.

The EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, the secretary general of the Arab League, the secretary general of the GCC, and the UN special envoy for Syria are also likely to attend the gathering.

Fidan is expected to emphasize the importance of cooperation with Syria's new administration to stabilize the country, reaffirm Turkiye's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, and address threats from "separatist groups." (end)

