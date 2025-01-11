Major Anti-Terrorist Operation Starts Along Loc In J&K’S Akhnoor Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 11 (IANS) Security forces said on Saturday that a major anti-terror operation has started along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

“After reports of movement of three to four suspected terrorists in the Jogwan forest area of Akhnoor sector of the LoC in Jammu district, a massive anti-terrorist operation was started by the security forces. Some locals had reported to having seen armed suspects moving in the area on Thursday. The area was cordoned off and anti-terrorist operation started there,” officials said.

Security forces have started an aggressive campaign against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has directed the security forces to go all-out against the terror ecosystem to wipe it out completely from J&K.

The orders from the Lt Governor came after the terrorists carried out some dastardly attacks immediately after the peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and legislative Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

On October 20, 2024, two terrorists, a foreign mercenary and a local terrorist fired indiscriminately inside the workers camp of an infrastructure company in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. Seven civilians including six non-local workers and a local doctor were killed in the attack.

On October 24, three army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort.

On November 2 last year, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar. A woman, mother of three children, was killed and nine other civilians were injured in the attack.