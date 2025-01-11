BRAC Bank, Akij Logistics Partner For Air Ticket Payment
Dhaka : BRAC bank has signed a payment gateway agreement with Akij Logistics Limited to facilitate online payment for air ticket purchases for customers holding Visa and Mastercard cards, said a press release.
Akijair, an online travel agency, offers comprehensive travel services, including air tickets and tour packages. With this collaboration, customers can now experience faster processing of refund and cancellation requests for tickets purchased through cards, thanks to BRAC Bank's advanced Online Merchant Service Portal.
BRAC Bank deputy managing director and retail banking head Md Mahiul Islam and Akij Logistics chief executive officer Md Fazley Houda signed an agreement in this regard at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.
Among others, BRAC Bank merchant acquiring head Khairuddin Ahmed, alliance head Ashraful Alam and Akij Air CCO Daraz Mahmud were present.
