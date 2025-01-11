(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Vatican has sanctioned new guidelines allowing gay men to enter seminaries in Italy, marking a significant shift in the Catholic Church's approach. This decision, effective January 10, 2025, applies to Italy for a three-year trial period.



The 68-page document, published by the Italian Bishops' Conference, emphasizes that sexual orientation should not be the sole factor in evaluating candidates for priesthood. Under these new rules, gay men can train as priests if they remain celibate.



The guidelines state that seminaries must consider a candidate's overall personality, not just their sexual orientation. However, the Church still cannot admit those who "practice homosexuality" or support "gay culture."



This move represents a departure from previous Vatican statements discouraging gay men from priesthood. In 2005 and 2016, the Churc advised against admitting men with "deep-seated homosexual tendencies." The new approach aims to clarify this ambiguous stance.







Pope Francis has been working towards a more inclusive Church since 2013. He famously said, "If a person is gay and seeks God and has goodwill, who am I to judge?" In 2023, he allowed priests to bless same-sex couples, though this sparked controversy within the Church.



The document maintains the Church's requirement of celibacy for all priests. Candidates must demonstrate "an orientation towards celibate life," regardless of their sexual orientation. This applies equally to both homosexual and heterosexual men seeking priesthood.

Vatican Approves Gay Men for Priesthood in Italy, with Conditions

Some LGBTQ+ advocates view this as progress. James Martin, a Jesuit priest, called it "a step forward" for gay men who can live celibately. Critics argue it doesn't go far enough in changing Church doctrine on sexuality.



These changes come as the Catholic Church faces declining vocations in many countries. Italy, in particular, has seen a significant drop in men joining the priesthood. The new rules may help address this shortage.



The Vatican's decision reflects a delicate balance between inclusivity and traditional Church teachings. While it opens doors for gay men in the priesthood, it maintains strict guidelines on celibacy and sexual behavior.







