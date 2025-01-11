Youths Excited To Meet PM Modi At Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Department of Youth Affairs, led by Union of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, is hosting the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam and the young people at the event are excited over the prospect of meeting the Prime Minister on Sunday.

The three-day event aims to provide a unique for youth to present innovative solutions for the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The event commenced on Saturday with an inaugural session led by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Raksha Khadse, along with other dignitaries from the Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a specially curated Coffee Table Book on Sunday, January 12, National Youth Day, celebrated to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The book will feature the best essays across ten identified themes.

He will also launch the Youth Anthem, a musical composition designed to inspire and unite India's youth under a shared vision of national progress and development.

Speaking to IANS, Mandaviya said, "National Youth Day will be celebrated this time in the form of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. Over the past two days, 3,000 youths, selected from across the country through competition, have been brainstorming on various topics to envision their dream Bharat."

"The youth are exploring how they can contribute to realising PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat, what their vision is, and what kind of Bharat they want to live in over the next 25 years. These ideas will be presented in ten verticals before PM Modi, who will listen to them and engage in a dialogue," he added.

Many participants shared their thoughts with IANS and thanked the Centre for this platform.

Sahaj Sabharwal, a writer and social media influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, shared, "I am the youngest author of J&K. At 22, I've published my third book addressing drug abuse and rape. Today, the youth are increasingly involved in drugs, and I've used my content to spread awareness. This platform allows me to share my thoughts effectively."

Mudita Saxena, a poet and tourist guide from Rajasthan's Shekhawati region, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "This platform allows me to promote tourism, culture, and heritage in my region, contributing to Viksit Bharat. However, the lack of development and connectivity in Shekhawati hampers tourism. I urge PM Modi to address these issues for regional growth."

Harikrishna, a participant from Andhra Pradesh, said, "This is a great platform for the youth. I've come here to learn new things from participants across the country and share those learnings with people in my state."

Folk dancer Vikram Barik from Odisha described the event as a privilege, saying, "We are very eager to meet PM Modi and share this experience."

Abinesh Patel from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur shared, "We are thankful to the government for creating such a platform for the youth. We're excited to hear PM Modi."

Aditya Raj from Bihar reflected on the Prime Minister's commitment to youth inclusion, saying, "PM Modi vowed to bring one lakh young leaders into politics for Viksit Bharat 2047. It's time to involve the youth in real parliament, and we are grateful for this opportunity."

Ayush Sharda from Kolkata shared his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled about tomorrow's programme and grateful for the platform PM Modi has provided to convey our vision."

A total of 3,000 participants, selected through a merit-based, multi-level process, are showcasing their ideas.

These include 1,500 individuals from the Viksit Bharat Track, representing the top 500 teams from state championships, 1,000 selected from cultural events and exhibitions, and 500 recognised for their groundbreaking contributions across ten thematic tracks.

The dialogue represents a convergence of youth leadership and innovative ideas. Activities include cultural programmes, exhibitions, and brainstorming sessions on innovation and development.

January 12 is set to be the defining moment of the event, featuring the highly anticipated interaction between PM Modi and the participants, who are united in their vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.