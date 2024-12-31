Fresh US-Led Airstrikes Target Houthi Military Sites In Yemen's Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Dec 31 (IANS) A series of hit Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday afternoon, targeting military sites under Houthi control, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Two of the airstrikes hit the Defence building and other areas in downtown Sanaa, while the rest struck the 1st Armor Division and an ammunition complex in the city center, said al-Masirah TV without elaborating further.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the scenes, as Houthi forces cordoned off the targeted sites. Residents reported that the powerful airstrikes rocked the whole city, with some houses near the targeted sites being partially damaged.

Dozens of Houthi fighters are believed to have been present at these sites when the strikes took place, but the Houthi group rarely discloses its casualties or losses.

The airstrikes came a few hours after the Houthi group claimed in the morning responsibility for overnight missile attacks targeting the Ben Gurion airport in Israel's Tel Aviv and a power station south of Jerusalem, as well as rocket and drone attacks at US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman.

Following the violent airstrikes, US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement on social media platform X, saying its forces have conducted multiple precision strikes since Monday against Houthi targets in Sanaa and Houthi-controlled coastal regions in Yemen.

"On Dec. 30 and 31, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV)," it said.

CENTCOM claimed these facilities were used in Houthi operations, including attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added US Navy and Air Force aircraft also destroyed a Houthi coastal radar site and seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea.

There were no injuries or damage to US personnel or equipment in either incident, CENTCOM noted, alleging these strikes are part of its efforts to degrade Houthi capacities to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching regular rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid their ongoing conflict with Israelis.

In response, the US-led naval coalition stationed in the area has regularly conducted air raids and strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include US warships.