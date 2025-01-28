489-Pound Detroit Rapper Sues Lyft For Discrimination After Driver Refuses Ride Due To Her Weight

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Detroit-based and influencer Dank Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, has filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against ride-share company Lyft. The lawsuit stems from an incident in which a Lyft driver allegedly refused to give Blanding a ride based on her size.

Demoss weighs 489 pounds, or about 221.8 kilograms, as per multiple reports.

The incident: Driver denies ride

The incident occurred earlier this month when Blanding requested a ride to a Detroit Lions watch party. According to Blanding, the driver arrived, took one look at her, and denied her entry into the vehicle, claiming that her size would prevent her from fitting into his sedan.

“I can fit in this car,” Blanding said in a TikTok video she later posted. However, the driver responded,“Believe me, you can't.”

The driver then allegedly explained that his tires wouldn't be able to handle the weight and suggested that Blanding order a larger vehicle, such as an Uber XL. He also told her that he would cancel the ride and refund the payment.

Emotional impact on Blanding

Blanding expressed her disappointment with the situation. "I've been in cars smaller than that,” she told Fox 2 Detroit.“I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings."

Blanding's lawyers have filed a lawsuit against Lyft, claiming the driver's actions were discriminatory.

Lyft, in its statement, as shared by Fox 2, condemned the driver's actions and emphasised its commitment to inclusivity.“"Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination-we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination."