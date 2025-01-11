Egypt's October 2024 Trade Deficit Drops By 16%
Date
1/11/2025 3:05:09 AM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has released its monthly Foreign Trade Data for October 2024, revealing a 16% decrease in the trade deficit compared to the same month last year.
In October 2024, Egypt's trade deficit stood at $3.66bn, down from $4.36bn in October 2023. This reduction is attributed to significant increases in exports and modest changes in imports.
Exports saw a notable increase of 21.3%, reaching $4.07bn in October 2024, up from $3.35bn in the same month of the previous year. This growth was driven by sharp increases in several key commodities, including petroleum products (up 121.5%), crude oil (up 31.7%), ready-made clothing (up 15.6%), and pastries and food preparations (up 24%).
However, some export categories experienced declines, such as fertilizers (down 14.2%), medicines and pharmaceutical products (down 36.6%), flat-rolled iron or steel products (down 56.0%), and tiles and sanitary ceramic products (down 1%).
Imports edged up by just 0.2%, totaling $7.73bn in October 2024, compared to $7.71bn in October 2023. This minor increase was primarily driven by higher imports of petroleum products (up 1.6%), natural gas (up 382.7%), plastics in primary forms (up 12.5%), and chemicals (up 21.4%).
Meanwhile, imports of certain goods saw declines, such as raw materials of iron or steel (down 8.8%), medicines and pharmaceutical preparations (down 5.2%), copper and its products (down 0.5%), and soybeans (down 3.6%).
MENAFN11012025000153011029ID1109078629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.