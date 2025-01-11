Alia Bhatt's 'Effortless Beach Photo' Will Make Your Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Alia Bhatt recently kicked in the New Year 2025 with the Kapoor clan in Thailand and has been treating the netizens with sneak peeks into her family vacay on social media. Keeping up with the trend, the 'Gully Boy' took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a mesmerizing beach picture from Thailand.

Soaking in the sun, Alia Bhatt captioned the post, " POV: 'You came to relax, but now you're curating your 'effortless' beach photos."

Before, this, the stunner posted another set of holiday photographs on her IG. The stills featured the enjoying a couple of water sports. She can also be seen reading, chilling with sister Shaheen, and working out during her downtime. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star also wrote along with the post, "If you didn't post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories ..... and the tann."

Alia Bhatt was accompanied by her hubby Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni during the family holiday to Thailand.

Shifting our focus to Alia Bhatt's work commitments, she will next appear on the silver screen with the action-packed spy drama "Alpha". Made under the direction of Shiv Rawail, the project is the first female-led film in the Yash Raj spy universe. With Alia Bhatt in the lead, "Alpha" will also star Sharvari and Einar Haraldsson in prominent roles, along with others.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt has also joined forces with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his forthcoming drama, "Love and War". The 'Jigra' actress will be seen accompanied by Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in her next. The makers made an official announcement about the movie in January 2024. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2022 blockbuster "Gangubai Kathiawadi".