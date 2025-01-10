Government Sets Up Coordination Center For TOT Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision on the establishment of a Coordination Center for the administration of the territories where hostilities are (or were) conducted or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

The official explained that the Center is being established as a temporary advisory body to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The government also approved the Regulations on the Coordination Center and its staff.

It is noted that the main tasks of the center will be to coordinate the actions of the authorities to ensure social and economic stability, restore infrastructure and support the population of the affected regions; address military logistics issues; improve the regulatory framework for the management of territories affected by hostilities or occupation, etc.