NYC Apartment Building Engulfed In Huge Flames

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Seven people, including five firefighters, were hurt while attempting to subdue a huge blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York City on Friday.

Nearly 150 people were displaced from the six-story building, NBC reported, citing local officials.

Authorities responding to a call about a fire on Wallace Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. found flames on the top floor of the building.

It escalated to five alarms within about an hour. Nearly 200 firefighters battled the flames. Strong winds intensified the battle. (end)

