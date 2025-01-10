عربي


NYC Apartment Building Engulfed In Huge Flames


1/10/2025 7:04:13 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Seven people, including five firefighters, were hurt while attempting to subdue a huge blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York City on Friday.
Nearly 150 people were displaced from the six-story building, NBC reported, citing local officials.
Authorities responding to a call about a fire on Wallace Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. found flames on the top floor of the building.
It escalated to five alarms within about an hour. Nearly 200 firefighters battled the flames. Strong winds intensified the battle. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

