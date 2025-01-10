Rescue Crews Continue Search For Missing Las Vegas Pilot In Nye County Mountains

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Martin -missing Las Vegas pilot

- Scott Lewis -Director of Emergency Mgmt VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The search for missing Las Vegas pilot Michael Martin continues in the rugged mountains of Nye County. Martin, an experienced pilot and father of two, went missing on Monday afternoon, January 2nd, while flying his private plane over the area. Rescue crews have been tirelessly searching for any sign of Martin or his aircraft, but so far, their efforts have been unsuccessful.According to authorities, his plane, a 1968 Piper Cherokee, stopped transmitting a location outside of Indian Springs, but flight data did not show any descent or drop in altitude.Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said "searchers are focusing their efforts on Martin's flight path and looking for physical evidence, but their efforts are being hampered by the cold and high winds". The search is focused on the area near Mount Jefferson he said.Since then, rescue crews from multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office and the Civil Air Patrol, have been conducting an extensive search of the area. They have been using helicopters, drones, and ground teams to cover the rugged terrain, but so far, they have not found any sign of Martin or his plane. The search has been challenging due to the remote and rugged nature of the mountains, but the crews remain determined to find Martin and bring him home safely.The Nye County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts to come forward. They are also urging hikers and campers in the area to keep an eye out for any signs of a downed aircraft or a missing pilot. Martin's family is anxiously waiting for any news and is pleading for the public's help in finding him. As the search continues, they remain hopeful that Martin will be found alive and well.The search for Michael Martin is ongoing, and rescue crews are not giving up hope. They are determined to find him and bring him home to his family. The Nye County Sheriff's Office will continue to provide updates as the search progresses. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at (775) 751-7000.

Leslie LaGuardia

LaGuardia Media and Public Relations

+1 518-533-8360

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.