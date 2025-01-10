From Brisbane, Australia, Siena Larsson Lands The #1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Siena Larsson

- Siena LarssonBRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak Music, music's leading global indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Convenient' by Siena Larsson is the new #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic .For as long as she can remember, Australian artist Siena Larsson has been singing and writing to express herself. What started as her own personal escape quickly became a way to connect with people through shared emotions and experiences. Recognized for her heartfelt and honest lyrics that fans of Maisie Peters and Sabrina Carpenter will love, Siena's song 'Convenient' is her most recent single and will appear on her upcoming EP later this year.“Music has always been an insanely important healing tool for me,” says Siena Larsson.“It's allowed me to recover from difficult relationships. When I know my songs have helped others do the same, it gives me the strength to show my vulnerability, which hasn't always been easy. I wrote 'Convenient' for anyone who has ever felt like they aren't a priority to someone they love. Love is always a two-way street; the right person will be there for you even when it's not convenient.I really love and believe in the music I'm creating and just knowing that a platform as influential and supportive as aBreak Music believes in me, too, is so special. I am so grateful to the aBreak team and I'm excited to see where this leads - what an incredible way to start 2025!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“In today's music environment, artists need to back up their talent with an extreme work ethic,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.“Over the past couple months, as 'Convenient' moved up the aBreak58, Jay Stevens and I couldn't help but notice Siena's tireless, creative exuberance (performing, marketing, etc.). The entire aBreak team is truly excited for what's to come in 2025.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at / .

Bruce Tyler

aBreak Music

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.