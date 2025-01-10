IHT DECLARES 55TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND AS RECORD REVENUES SURGE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) On January 8, 2024, the Board of Trustees of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE Am: IHT), announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share payable on February 5, 2025, to of record as of January 24, 2025, extending an uninterrupted continuous 55-year history of annual dividends. InnSuites Hotel operations continue to remain strong, with a combined revenue total in December for the two hotels of $505,422.

We are also pleased to report record revenues for the two hotels combined, and project record hotel gross operating profit for our IHT hotels for the 2025 Fiscal Year ending January 31, 2025. In the 2025 Fiscal Year (February 1, 2024, through January 31, 2025), total Revenues are anticipated to exceed $7.5 million. The UniGen diversified efficient clean energy investment continues progress, while seeking additional funding. IHT is also pursuing other potential diversification investment opportunities, as well.

