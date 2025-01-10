Out For Undergrad (O4U) Appoints 2025 National Conference Leads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive DirectorNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Out for Undergrad(O4U), the leading not for organization dedicated to helping high achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates meet their full potential, has named Jessika Sessoms and Jordan Loeser as co-leads of O4U's Digital Conference (O4UD) to be held October 24-26, 2025 in New York at JP Morgan Chase. Evan Ko will lead O4U Life Sciences (O4ULS) September 19-21, 2025 and Olivia Beres will lead O4U Engineering (O4UE) in Minneapolis. O4ULS and O4UE will run concurrently to support sponsors and students interested in both disciplines. Ecolab, Emerson and Merck were hosts for O4UE and O4ULS in 2024.Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said: "We are so fortunate to have Jessika, Jordan, Evan and Olivia commit to these senior leadership roles within O4U at this particular time in our history. Each of them has participated in O4U's leadership development program which includes intensive experiences performed at our site-based and virtual events, addressing the complexity of building and sustaining inclusive workspaces while incorporating many of the challenges experienced by today's leaders in corporate settings. To lead within O4U is not for the faint-hearted and volunteers have very demanding corporate jobs. We are grateful they want to make a difference in the lives of our students and all of us and particularly as we all face the divisions and disruptions that are characteristic of society at this time. O4U specializes in helping people grow, develop clearer views of themselves and others, learn how to live authentically, communicate effectively and empathetically across differences and in liminal spaces. Our conference leads help guide the creation of the experiences that make this strength and resiliency building possible."Student expenses to O4U conferences are, in majority, underwritten with support of 200+ of the world's leading corporations. There have been more than 8000 graduates of O4U Conferences since 2004.Jessika Sessoms (Pronouns: They/Them) shared: "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to step into the role of 2025 O4U Digital Conference Co-Lead, alongside my wonderful colleague Jordan Loeser. Out For Undergrad has been a transformative force in my life - from student to director and now lead, this journey has shaped not only my career but my sense of community and purpose. I'm looking forward to continuing to build on the powerful legacy of O4U, creating space for LGBTQ2+ students to thrive, connect, and step confidently into their futures. I can't wait to witness the magic of yet another unforgettable conference."Jordan Loeser (Pronouns: He/Him) said: " I'm deeply honored to serve as a conference lead for the 2025 O4U Digital Conference alongside my incredibly talented and thoughtful Co-Lead, Jess, whose impressive work I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand over the past two years. Out for Undergrad has profoundly shaped my personal and professional journey, and I'm thrilled to collaborate with this amazing team to create opportunities for the next generation of queer leaders."Evan Ko (Pronouns: They/He) reflected:“It was a blessing to pilot Life Sciences last year, culminating in the expansion to a full-scale conference. This achievement is not only a reflection of the growth and potential of this industry, but also the proud result of the dedication of my incredibly inspiring team. The life sciences industry is dynamic and brimming with opportunities for our students, and I am honored to serve this next generation of leaders.”Olivia Beres (Pronouns: She/Her) shared:“I believe deeply in the power of queer joy, queer resilience, and queer resistance. I am beyond excited to lead this year's O4U Engineering Conference team to co-create outstanding opportunities for LGBTQ2+ students, sponsors, and volunteers thrive.”Cindi Love continued:“We are also excited to announce the launch of our inaugural Leadership Summit February 7, 2025 at EY in New York. This experience is designed for mid-career professionals and sponsors who are joining us in supporting the development of these professionals' capacity and skills for leadership, particularly in this chapter in our history. This transformative one-day, in-person Leadership Summit will bring together 50++ LGBTQ2+ professionals with 3-8 years of career experience, many of whom are O4U alumni. The event will include inspiring keynotes, hands-on workshops, immersive leadership training sessions facilitated by the renowned Synergy Leadership Institute, and a vibrant networking reception. The event will provide attendees with actionable skills, powerful self-discovery insights, queer community, and a renewed sense of purpose in their careers. In addition to the in-person summit, participants will engage in virtual pre-work and a community-building session. This session will lay the groundwork for a collaborative and connected space for the people who will guide us during the next decade. We want to recognize and express our gratitude to Olivia Beres and her current Alumni and Special Events team and Rishi Mittal, former O4UB and O4UD lead and Strategic Advisor for bringing this Summit to life."

