Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting Of The Ministry Of Justice

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of Justice held its 2024 activity assessment meeting and outline of its 2025 plan of action on 9 January at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall. The meeting was attended by heads of regional courts, judges, prosecutors, commanders and representatives of prisons and rehabilitation centers, and other relevant institutions.

During the meeting, reports from the courts, the Office of the Attorney General, and the services department were presented, along with programs planned for 2025.

Minister of Justice, Ms. Fauzia Hashim, emphasized the importance of such meetings in fostering communication and achieving desired objectives. She highlighted the Ministry's ongoing efforts to strengthen justice programs and ensure the legal system is aligned with the society's values, wisdom, and living conditions.

Minister Fauzia outlined priority programs for 2025, including enhancing the Ministry's activities, drafting and finalizing laws, optimizing the use of human resources, strengthening public participation, enriching programs, raising public awareness, and advancing the use of technology.

Participants commended the efforts to make the legal system more community-centered and adopted various recommendations.

The event also featured a seminar focusing on the geopolitical situation in the Horn of Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.