Maduro Begins Disputed Third Term As Venezuela’S President

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for his third term as Venezuela's President on January 10, 2025. This follows a highly contested July 2024 election that sparked international condemnation.



The inauguration proceeds despite widespread allegations of fraud and a competing claim to victory by opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.



The disputed election, where Maduro claimed 51% of votes, faced immediate challenges as opposition tallies from 85% of machines indicated a González victory.



International observers, including the Carter Center, supported the opposition's count, while detailed official results remain unreleased. The controversy led to González's exile in Spain and increased U.S. rewards for Maduro's capture to $25 million.







Post-election unrest resulted in over 2,000 arrests, with 20 deaths and 200 injuries reported. Opposition leader María Corina Machado was detained briefly before the inauguration, while international responses included new sanctions from the U.S. , UK, and EU.



Meanwhile, Venezuela continues to grapple with severe economic challenges, having seen its economy shrink 71% between 2012-2020, with over 7.7 million citizens fleeing the country.



Maduro pledged to make his next term a "period of peace, prosperity, equality, and new democracy." However, international observers remain skeptical amid ongoing political tensions and the economic crisis.

