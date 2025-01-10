Western States Charge South Sudan Interim Government With Failure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Western States on Friday released a statement accusing the interim of South Sudan of "failing to employ public proceeds in a transparent manner" to attain the people's aspiration.

The statement, released by the United States, Britain, Germany, Canada, Holland and Norway marked the 20th anniversary of the peace treaty for South Sudan.

The of these states affirmed that they had welcomed the historic agreement namely with respect of the necessity to hold a public referendum, adding that the accord had been reached in the hope that the people of South Sudan would enjoy peace, human rights and basic needs.

Regretfully, these aspirations have not been attained, the joint statement said, charging that only "a small elite" benefits from the country's abundant resources.

The interim government in South Sudan has failed for years in employing public proceeds transparently to pay for the public servants, secure basic health and teaching services or create an adequate environment for sustainable development.

Corruption and bad management of the natural resources are rampant in this country, it charged further.

Moreover, the transitional government there has not prepared the required conditions for holding credible elections and enabling the people have a voice in determining their country's future.

The joint statement urged the interim government to honor its long due obligations for sake of full peace and prosperity. (end)

amm









MENAFN10012025000071011013ID1109077692