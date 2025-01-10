Israeli Occupation Launches Air Strike On South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Israeli launched an air strike on Friday on the southern town of Tair Debba killing two people, the Lebanese of reported.

The aircraft hit a car killing two people and wounding two others.

Tair Debba is located in the Tyre region.

The occupation has repeatedly breached the truce agreement declared on November 27, ending a wide scale aggression on the country that began in September. Thousands of people died and many lost their houses in this war. (end)

