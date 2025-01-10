Israeli Occupation Launches Air Strike On South Lebanon
1/10/2025 3:05:33 PM
BEIRUT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation launched an air strike on Friday on the southern town of Tair Debba killing two people, the Lebanese Ministry of health reported.
The aircraft hit a car killing two people and wounding two others.
Tair Debba is located in the Tyre region.
The occupation has repeatedly breached the truce agreement declared on November 27, ending a wide scale aggression on the country that began in September. Thousands of people died and many lost their houses in this war. (end)
