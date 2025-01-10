(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Exhibiting at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 Vehicles, Parts, and More on Display Under Main Theme of "Car-making at Nurburgring" Toyota City, Japan, Jan 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced today that it is exhibiting at the three-day Tokyo Auto Salon 2025*1 being held at Makuhari Messe (in Chiba, Japan) from January 10 (today) to 12, 2025, mainly displaying and vehicle parts under the main theme of "Car-making at Nürburgring", which is the starting point of TGR and Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo. This year, along with Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., TGR is exhibiting at Makuhari Messe's North Hall. TGR's booth will include the "LAND CRUISER BASE" display for promoting the fun of customizing the Toyota Land Cruiser, hitherto put on by Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. This coming together by members of the Toyota Group aims to boost excitement at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025. During the event's three days, TGR plans to hold talk sessions featuring drivers, engineers, and others, as well as outdoor vehicle demo runs. Detailed information on the talk sessions, the demo runs, exhibited vehicles, and others can be found on the following special website. URL:



Main vehicles and other exhibited items at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025Underlined items indicate items detailed in this press release.

Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars GR YARIS (NÜR 24h) TGR booth GR YARIS M Concept GR YARIS Aero Package (prototype) Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race vehicles TOYOTA SUPRA (NÜR training car) TOYOTA ALTEZZA #109 (2007 NÜR 24h) LEXUS LFA #48 (2014 NÜR 24h) TOYOTA 86 #86 (2014 NÜR 24h) GR SUPRA #90 (2019 NÜR 24h) MORIZO Garage COROLLA (1966) R360 COUPE (1960) SUBARU 360 (1967) MIDGET (1962) LAND CRUISER BASE LAND CRUISER (BJ) LAND CRUISER 70 Overseas Custom LAND CRUISER 300 GR SPORT Dakar Rally 2025 specifications vehicle Demo-run vehicles GR COROLLA Rally Concept Outdoor venue (GR COROLLA Rally Concept scheduled for display on January 12) GR Yaris Rally2 Celica GT-FOUR ST185



For the full press release, visit .

About TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing

ROOKIE Racing is a privateer team that focuses on making ever-better cars and developing human resources through the skills and dedication of various drivers, including Toyota's master driver, professional drivers, gentleman drivers, and Toyota's in-house evaluation drivers. TGR and ROOKIE Racing's hitherto relationship was one of TGR taking the lead in car manufacturing and human resource development, with ROOKIE Racing being a privateer team that competes in motorsports as part of such TGR activities.

Going forward, TGR and ROOKIE Racing will work together under the banner of "TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing" as "development partners who engage with cars and people on the front line, using driving data from races and other extreme conditions as a common language" to take the making of ever-better motorsports-bred cars and human resources development to the next level.

Specifically, TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing intends to hone the GR YARIS (NÜR 24h) in the NLS and the GR YARIS M Concept in the Super Taikyu Series.

About TGR's global motorsports structure

Through such initiatives as its partnership with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, Hitech TGR's driver development activities in Europe, and the establishment of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Development, TGR is promoting efforts to hone the three elements of motorsports: people, product, and pipeline. Furthermore, to seamlessly advance the development of people, environments, and systems in motorsports, TGR is strengthening its global motorsports structure by positioning Morizo at the top and assigning two direct-report global directors. It is also bolstering cooperation with related organizations, affiliated companies, racing teams, and TGR's bases of operations in Japan and overseas, as well as promoting people development and environment creation.

Source: Toyota Motor CorporationSectors: Automotive