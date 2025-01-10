Trailrunner International Announces New Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Global strategic communications advisory firm TrailRunner International today announced an expanded management team and the elevation of a number of new leaders as the firm prepares for continued investment, expansion, and growth in 2025 and beyond.

Since the firm's founding in 2016, TrailRunner International has enjoyed strong yearly organic growth and profitability, with revenue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% combined with strong employee and client retention rates. In 2024, TrailRunner International grew revenue 17% driven by a strong and growing roster of diverse international clients with significant growth in sports, and litigation and restructuring support. Growth accelerated through 2024, with revenue up 29% year over year in the third quarter and up 37% in the fourth quarter over the previous year.

From the very beginning, TrailRunner International has made developing and promoting talent internally a key cultural priority. Today's new leadership appointments demonstrate this continued commitment to recruiting and growing industry-leading talent.

“TrailRunner International's sustained and disciplined growth is fueled by hard work, the strength of our culture, our talented team members, and our commitment to creating accelerated paths to leadership for high-performing talent,” said Jim Wilkinson, TrailRunner International's Founder and Executive Chairman.“We are grateful to our clients for the trust they place in our team, and we are more committed than ever to working hard to help our clients achieve their objectives. Our dedication to client service and teamwork is only made possible by our devoted team members, and we are proud to announce these new promotions today.”

“As we continue to grow, we are excited to be able to expand our management team and elevate so many strong leaders,” said Jim Hughes, TrailRunner International's Chief Executive Officer.“There is a lot of momentum in the business as we enter 2025, and this group of proven leaders will help us accelerate our growth while reinforcing our unwavering focus on delivering for clients and maintaining our culture of hard work, collaboration, and excellence.”

TrailRunner International's leadership changes, which took effect January 1, 2025, are as follows:



Zack Kozlak, Head of the United States

In a new role for the firm, New York-based Managing Director Zack Kozlak will now serve as Head of the U.S., with responsibility for all U.S. offices and the U.S. client portfolio, reporting to Jim Hughes.

Sarah Grubbs, Chief Growth Officer

Managing Director Sarah Grubbs, formerly Head of Nashville, is taking on the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer. In addition to continuing to lead strategic client relationships, Sarah now oversees business development across the firm, reporting to Jim Hughes.

Pat Shortridge, Head of Corporate and Public Affairs

Texas-based Managing Director Pat Shortridge, formerly Head of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), is taking on the new role of Head of Corporate and Public Affairs, reporting to Jim Hughes.

Seth Hand, Head of International

Managing Director Seth Hand, head of the firm's Middle East business, is taking on the newly created role of Head of International, reporting to Jim Hughes. Seth will remain in the region, with expanded responsibility for overseeing TrailRunner International's London and Shanghai offices, as well as the firm's global expansion plans.

Georgia Walker, Managing Director, Head of London

Georgia Walker has been promoted from Director to Managing Director and named head of the firm's London office, reporting to Seth Hand. Georgia joined TrailRunner International as an Associate in 2018, was promoted to Director in 2020, and in 2022 led the firm's international expansion committee that helped determine TrailRunner International's global expansion priorities.

Kelly Wallace, Chief Media/Brand Officer

Kelly Wallace, formerly Chief Operating Officer and the former Head of New York, is stepping into a new role as Chief Media/Brand Officer, reporting to Jim Hughes. Kelly will lead the firm's work training C-suite executives for high-stakes media interviews and presentations while retaining responsibility for the firm's branding and communications.

Lauren DiGeronimo, Head of Client Operations

Managing Director Lauren DiGeronimo is serving in the new role of Head of Client Operations, with a focus on the staffing of client teams and other aspects of service delivery. Lauren remains Head of TrailRunner International's Truckee office and reports to Jim Hughes and Zack Kozlak.

Eric Bormann, Managing Director, Head of DFW

Eric Bormann has been promoted from Director to Managing Director and named Head of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), leading the firm's headquarters office and reporting to Zack Kozlak. Eric has risen through the ranks since joining the firm as Associate in 2016. He was promoted to Director in 2021 and took on leadership of the firm's formal and rigorous analyst development program in 2022. New York-based Director Carlton Rollins will take over leadership of the Analyst Program later this year.

Johanna Hoopes, Head of Nashville

Nashville-based Managing Director Johanna Hoopes is taking on the role of Head of Nashville, reporting to Zack Kozlak.

Jennifer Potthoff, Chief Administrative Officer

Current Head of Global Talent Jennifer Potthoff is taking on the expanded role of Chief Administrative Officer. She will continue to oversee Human Resources, with additional responsibility for administrative functions across the firm and for the Employee Experience team. She will continue reporting to Jim Hughes.

Teresa Henderson, Head of Client Success

Texas-based Managing Director Teresa Henderson is taking on the additional role of Head of Client Success, reporting to Jim Hughes and Zack Kozlak. In this role Teresa will help ensure that TrailRunner International does everything possible to deliver strong and consistent client service.

Hannah Guenther, Director Dubai-based Associate Hannah Guenther has been promoted to Director. Hannah, who joined TrailRunner International as an intern in New York in 2018, relocated to Dubai in 2023 to help open the firm's UAE offices.

