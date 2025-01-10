Brazil, UAE Sign Mou To Collaborate On Mining

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The of mines and of Brazil , Alexandre Silveira, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the UAE's minister of investments, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, for research and development and investments in the mineral sector (including oil and mining) in both countries, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Friday (10).

The MoU aims to support mutual investments in mineral exploration and development, as well as research, and workforce education and training in technical fields. According to information from WAM, the MoU builds on the discussions during a meeting between the crown prince and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, held last November in Brazil.

Following the signing, Alsuwaidi said the MoU“is a milestone in enhancing [Brazil-UAE] cooperation in the mining sector.” Silveira said,“In an increasingly interconnected world, such robust international collaborations are essential to ensure responsible resource management while fostering economic growth.”

During the signing, Silveira also met with the crown prince of the UAE. During the meeting, discussions focused on ways to enhance economic relations between the two nations, particularly in sectors such as energy and mineral exploration.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, minister of energy and infrastructure; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, minister of investment; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, ambassador of the UAE to Brazil; and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, deputy group CEO at Mubadala.

