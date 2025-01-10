EQS-News: SYNBIOTIC SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Company Decision

SYNBIOTIC with four new investments in 2024: Further acquisitions in sight for 2025

The European industrial hemp and cannabis group SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 | WKN A3E5A5) is planning further strategically important acquisitions and investments for 2025. The aim is to further expand the value chain from cultivation to production and retail, increase sales and achieve a consolidated profit.



"We want to fully utilise the potential of the industrial hemp and cannabis sector in order to provide our investors and shareholders with the best return opportunities," explains Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC.



Under the leadership of Daniel Kruse, SYNBIOTIC has realised four further investments for the group of companies:

Ilesol Pharmaceuticals, with one of the leading European production facilities for the manufacture of cannabinoid extracts and isolates

WEECO Pharma, an importer and wholesaler with an international network of medical cannabis producers, including some of the world's leading EU GMP producers

greensby, a universal platform for the entire hemp and cannabis industry and one of the largest comparison portals for medical cannabis in Europe GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS, a company for the microbiological decontamination of cannabis GACP raw materials into EU GMP medicinal products

Legalisation of cannabis 2024



The year 2024 was a milestone for SYNBIOTIC and the entire industrial hemp and cannabis industry. The legalisation of cannabis and its removal from the Narcotics Act have revolutionised the market in Germany. For the industry, the past twelve months have been characterised by regulatory progress on the one hand, but also by political uncertainty on the other. The traffic light coalition has broken up, but has brought about important reforms such as legalisation and the planned liberalisation of industrial hemp. A recent success is the rejection of the "intoxication clause" in the Bundesrat, a step towards promoting the competitiveness of the German hemp industry.



Background: cancellation of the intoxication clause



In Section 1 No. 9a of the Consumer Cannabis Act, the so-called intoxication clause is to be deleted by the industrial hemp liberalisation initiative. This clause is considered the biggest obstacle to the industrial use of hemp, as it severely hinders the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp. The removal of this clause would simplify cultivation and utilisation and reduce the bureaucratic burden.



Industrial hemp and cannabis 2025 - quo vadis?



However, the exact timing of implementation in the Bundestag remains questionable due to political instability. In general, SYNBIOTIC is looking to the coming year with great confidence. "This possible regulatory change harbours incredible growth potential for the entire industrial hemp sector and therefore, of course, for the companies in the SYNBIOTIC Group operating in this area," says CEO Daniel Kruse. Also particularly regarding medicinal cannabis SYNBIOTIC is looking to 2025 and the future with great confidence. The increasing acceptance of cannabis and cannabis products as medicine promises great potential for the sector.



"Our investors and shareholders can rest assured that SYNBIOTIC's management is well prepared for this potential with its investments!", concludes Daniel Kruse.



SYNBIOTIC will continue to focus on innovation, efficient supply chains and distribution channels, accompanied by strategic buy-and-build expansion. Politically, it will be crucial to complete the reforms that have been initiated in order to minimise legal uncertainties and ensure the sustainable development of the industry. The industry associations EIHA, of which Daniel Kruse is President, and BvCW, of which SYNBIOTIC is a member, will continue to campaign for this.



Current note: Impending risk of confusion



In December 2024, the SYNBIOTIC SE share (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 | WKN A3E5A5) fell through no fault of its own. The trigger for the setback was, based on all available information, a negative announcement from Symbotic Inc. (ISIN US87151X1019 | WKN A3DK1X). The identical spelling except for two letters led to otherwise unfounded large sell orders. We would like to point out that there are no connections between SYNBIOTIC SE and Symbotic Inc.



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the hemp and cannabis sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focussed on Europe. The group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to the shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are the research and development, production and commercialisation of hemp, CBD and cannabis products.

SYNBIOTIC is pursuing a clear pan-European strategy of further expanding its business areas in order to cover the relevant growth markets while minimising risks and increasing opportunities for investors through diversification.

