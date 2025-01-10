عربي


Investis Successfully Issues A Fixed Rate Bond Of CHF 100 Million


1/10/2025 2:16:17 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Bond
Investis successfully issues a fixed rate bond of CHF 100 million
10.01.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Investis has successfully placed a fixed rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of
CHF 100 million and a coupon of 1.10%, the issue has a tenor of three years until
14 February 2028. The proceeds will be used to refinance the bond due on 14 February 2025.

Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and UBS were acting as lead managers for the transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be filed, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 14 February 2025.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: ...
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2065699


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN10012025004691010666ID1109077502


EQS Group

