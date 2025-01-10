Investis successfully issues a fixed rate bond of CHF 100 million

INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Bond

Investis successfully issues a fixed rate of CHF 100 million

10.01.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Investis has successfully placed a fixed rate bond issue on the today. With a volume of

CHF 100 million and a coupon of 1.10%, the issue has a tenor of three years until

14 February 2028. The proceeds will be used to refinance the bond due on 14 February 2025.



Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and UBS were acting as lead managers for the transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be filed, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 14 February 2025.



