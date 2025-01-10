Fabtech Technologies Makes Strong Market Debut With 90% Premium

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 10 (KNN) Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd marked a debut on the BSE SME today, as its shares listed at Rs 161.50, commanding a 90 percent premium over its initial (IPO) price.

The listing has propelled the company's capitalisation to Rs 198.96 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence in the cleanroom solutions provider.

The company's recent IPO, which raised Rs 27.74 crore through a fresh issue of 32.64 lakh shares, witnessed exceptional investor interest during its three-day subscription period from January 3 to 7.

The issue was oversubscribed by more than 700 times, with shares offered in the price band of Rs 80-85 per share.

Fabtech Technologies, headquartered in Mumbai, specialises in manufacturing pre-engineered and pre-fabricated modular panels and doors for cleanroom facilities.

The company provides comprehensive design-to-validation solutions primarily serving the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech sectors.

Their product portfolio includes customised cleanroom solutions featuring wall panels, view panels, doors, ceiling components, and integrated HVAC systems.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds strategically, focusing on meeting long-term working capital requirements and funding the proposed acquisition of equity shares in Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems.

This expansion move aligns with the company's growth trajectory in the specialised cleanroom infrastructure segment.

(KNN Bureau)