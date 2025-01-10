Qatar Condemns Attack On Chad's Presidential Palace

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted the presidential palace in Chad's capital N'Djamena, resulting in one death and a number of injuries.

In a statement Friday, the of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence and criminal acts regardless of the motives and reasons, and its keenness to the maintenance of security and stability in the Republic of Chad.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the family of the victim and to the and people of Chad, and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

