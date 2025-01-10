Lebanon Files Complaint With UN Security Council Over Ongoing Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanon's Permanent Mission to United Nations in New York has lodged a complaint with UN Security Council in response to Israels ongoing on agricultural and livestock sectors, despite the ceasefire agreement that was supposed to halt hostilities.

In a statement today, Lebanese of Foreign Affairs outlined major violations, emphasizing how these actions are blatant breaches of international law and direct threats to Lebanon's and food security. The attacks are causing significant damage to agricultural roads and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, and have destroyed the "Seedling Cultivation" project in Wadi al-Hajir, which was supported by World Food Program and the European Union.

Lebanon is urging the Security Council to take immediate action to stop these attacks, protect the rights of farmers and fishermen in the affected areas, and ensure their livelihoods. The country also called for Israel to be held accountable and required to compensate for the damages caused by its aggression on the agricultural sector and beyond.

Furthermore, Lebanon is calling on Security Council members, especially those who helped broker the ceasefire, to take a strong and clear stance against Israels repeated violations of the agreement.

The ceasefire, which went into effect on November 27, stipulates that Israeli forces must withdraw from the villages and towns they entered in southern Lebanon within 60 days of the ceasefires commencement.