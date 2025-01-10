Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Presidential Palace In Chad
1/10/2025 2:00:22 PM
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar on Friday expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted the Presidential Palace in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, which resulted in the death of one person and several injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance of rejecting violence and criminal acts regardless of motives and reasons and its keen interest in ensuring security and stability in the Republic of Chad.
The Ministry extends the State of Qatar's condolences to the victims' families, as well as to the government and people of Chad, wishing a quick recovery for the injured.
