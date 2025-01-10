Half-Year Report On The Liquidity Contract - Renault SA - H2 2024
Date
1/10/2025 12:00:56 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Regulated Information
January 10, 2025
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024 :
In the second half of 2024, were carried out:
9,192 purchase transactions for 1,724,372 shares and € 72,434,433
12,337 sale transactions for 1,747,277 shares and €73,594,002.
As a reminder:
1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
2. In the first half of 2024, were carried out:
9,453 purchase transactions for 1,697,018 shares and € 75,155,899 12,826 sale transactions for 1,722,138 shares and € 76,170,297.
3. As of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
| RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
| Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
...
Attachment
RG_Half-year report on the liquidity contract_H2 2024
MENAFN10012025004107003653ID1109077259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.