Verifiedx Releases VFX Switchblade Wallet Featuring First-Mover Bitcoin Utility At Bitmart
Date
1/10/2025 11:01:22 AM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
Verified bitcoin (vBTC)
enables anyone the ability to save, spend, withdraw, borrow, lend, mint & transfer media
/ documents, and vault actual Bitcoin
with on-chain recovery features eliminating the need for third-parties or hardware wallets, through a feature rich simple text smart contract. This incredibly unique Bitcoin token
provides for enhanced privacy with near-instant transaction finality, all with near-zero fees. Verified Bitcoin
tokens are transferable in any denomination completely peer-to-peer, so long as they have a native Bitcoin
balance and always maintain a fully decentralized and non-custodial evergreen 1:1 peg. This means that 1 vBTC
will always equal 1 BTC
and token owners may withdraw their underlying Bitcoin
anytime with a 'one-click' multisig action or off-ramp the token itself, in whole or in part, at any participatory liquidity provider.
This empowering development will inevitably help provide congestion relief for the Bitcoin network, dramatically reduce Bitcoin holders cost of ownership and transfers, enable media embedding, and increase self-custodial security exponentially, adding immediate utility to holders of the largest digital asset class. It is anticipated that Verified Bitcoin may also help facilitate additional native scarcity with Total Value Vaulted (TVV) over time on VerifiedX Vaults.
VerifiedX - VFX (VerifiedX) is the first open-source decentralized network that is both a universal layer 1 and a Bitcoin specific sidechain for the purpose of tokenized self-custody, on-chain storage, and peer-to-peer commerce of both digital & physical assets.
For Further Inquiries:
Website:
Discord:
Twitter (X)):
Github:
SOURCE VerifiedX
MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109077173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.