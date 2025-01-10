Côte D’Ivoire: Start-Ups Benefiting From The Netherlands Trust Fund (NTF) V Project Assert Their Expertise At A B2B Meeting

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Côte d'Ivoire PME works on behalf of the State to promote entrepreneurship and the economic growth of Ivorian businesses. True to its mission of cultivating a flourishing innovation ecosystem, the institution organized a networking session for digital start-ups supported by the NTF V FastTrackTech project.



A springboard for Ivorian start-ups through B2B networking

In Côte d'Ivoire, 96% of the economic fabric is made up of small businesses, which play a crucial role in job creation, innovation and regional development. To support them in their promotion and expansion, Côte d'Ivoire PME provides financing, training, advice and networking.

In partnership with the NTF V FastTrackTech project, the government institution organized a B2B business meeting on 20 June in Abidjan. This was an opportunity for NTF V project start-ups not only to raise their profile, but also to strengthen their credibility and identify new business opportunities.

First, the entrepreneurs presented their project to leading economic operators, including banks, insurance companies, professional agricultural organizations and major retailers. Then discussions continued through individual interviews.

For Jean-Marc KOUAME-MORO, programme manager at Côte d'Ivoire PME, this type of event makes it easier for start-ups to approach relevant and targeted prospects:“On average, each entrepreneur was able to connect with eight potential partners, which helps to strengthen their visibility and market positioning. Beyond the perspective of concluding new contracts, this type of professional meeting enables companies to compare their solution with customer needs, and to receive valuable feedback to help them improve their offering.”

Start-up Ahoko strengthens its ecosystem through networking

The event brought together a host of start-ups active in the e-commerce, digital loyalty, circular economy, administrative dematerialization and transportation sectors. Among the talents, start-up Ahoko caught attention by offering a digital platform that brings together private vehicle owners and renters, revolutionizing the Ivorian car rental market.

“Côte d'Ivoire counts one million vehicles, but only 600,000 are on the road. Of the 400,000 unused vehicles, 170,000 are less than five years old, making them excellent candidates for part-rental. Our Ahoko platform aims to put recent vehicles sleeping in garages up for rent,” explains Eric ADANGBA, Ahoko's founder.

Launched in 2017, the start-up employs 18 full-time staff across six national branches. Its ambition for 2025: to exceed $2 million in sales and the symbolic milestone of 1,000 registered vehicles. Ahoko also plans to conquer Senegal, before expanding its horizons to 10 new African countries over the next five years.

“To reach the corporate target, we are currently working on a range of new vehicles available for leasing. We need to work with banking and insurance partners. The business meeting enabled us to get in touch with several institutions, and discussions are underway,” says Eric ADANGBA.

What's more, the B2B meeting enabled him to capture a new regular business customer, and to consolidate his brand image:“Participating in this type of event under the banner of the NTFV project certainly brings increased recognition. During the networking session, I could approach major companies and decision-makers to whom I would have had difficulty gaining access by my own means.”

For the Côte d'Ivoire PME initiative, the operation proved just as fruitful.“It's a win-win collaboration that helps small businesses in Côte d'Ivoire be more efficient and competitive. For 2025, I sincerely hope that we will renew our joint actions”, says Jean-Marc KOUAME-MORO.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Trade Centre.