Azizi Developments Launches Azizi Ruby In Jumeirah Village Circle

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Ruby, its contemporary, nature-inspired residential tower in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Designed to balance tranquility with modern convenience, Ruby offers seamless connectivity to Dubai's major business, entertainment, and retail hubs, all while being surrounded by lush greenery and over 30 landscaped parks.

The project features a variety of residential units, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Each living space is designed to foster a family-friendly atmosphere, complemented by an array of amenities such as a clubhouse, a cinema, swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym, and dedicated children's play areas.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“We are proud to introduce Azizi Ruby, situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle where modern living harmonizes with a serene environment. This launch underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional residences that combine contemporary design, nature-inspired elements, and a strong sense of community. It also reflects our vision to create homes that cater to the evolving needs of families and professionals alike, while offering convenient access to the city's major business and leisure hubs. With Azizi Ruby, we continue to shape vibrant urban environments that enrich the lives of our valued investors and end-users, building not just homes, but thriving communities.”

Benefitting from its proximity to key highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, as well as easy access to destinations like Dubai Marina, Internet City, and Media City, Azizi Ruby offers the best of urban comforts, convenience, and natural beauty.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.