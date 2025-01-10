Local Budgets Expected To Receive Almost UAH 520B In Taxes This Year PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Local budgets are expected to receive almost UAH 520 billion in taxes and over UAH 200 billion in grants and subventions this year.

Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this at a meeting on January 10, Ukrinform reports, referring to his Telegram channel.

"The general fund of local budgets received approximately UAH 451 billion, representing a 24% increase compared to 2023. The state allocates substantial resources to support local authorities through grants and subventions. This enables communities to maintain and upgrade infrastructure and support their residents. This year, local budgets are expected to receive approximately UAH 520 billion from taxes, UAH 25.5 billion from the basic subsidy, UAH 40.6 billion from additional subsidies, and UAH 151 billion from subventions,” he said.

He recalled that last year, the state budget received UAH 3.1 trillion in taxes, duties and other payments transferred by businesses and Ukrainian citizens. Thanks to this, he said, Ukraine has maintained financial stability.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine managed to attract $41.7 billion in external financing last year. In total, Ukraine has raised $115.2 billion from its partners since the beginning of the war.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram