Onyx Releases Support For CMS Patient Access API Metrics In Onyxos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onyx Insights

Onyx Insights Reporting Dashboard for CMS PAA Reporting

OnyxOS Winter'24 Edition adds OnyxInsights feature, delivering API & Dashboard that collect metrics to comply with the CMS Prior Authorization Rule.

- Balaji Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Onyx HealthMISSION HILLS, KS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OnyxOS is recognized as the premier FHIR-based Interoperability Compliance solution. Onyx is continually enhancing the platform to stay ahead of compliance requirements for our clients.The CMS Prior Authorization Rule (CMS-0057) requires Payers to publish annual metrics for their Patient Access API. Reporting must be completed by March 31, 2026 for Calendar Year 2025 and the metrics must be published to CMS. The details for the transmission of the data will be published by CMS later this year. OnyxOS will support those publication requirements. In the meantime, OnyxOS is capturing the data that are needed to compile Patient Access API metrics. All OnyxOS client platforms have been updated with the Winter'24 Metrics Update."This OnyxOS release highlights our commitment to keeping our clients ahead of their compliance requirements and demonstrates how OnyxOS is the market leading FHIR Interoperability platform for Payers”Balaji NarayananChief Product Officer, Onyx HealthThe Winter'24 Update includes the Onyx Insights API and a new Reporting Dashboard.Onyx Insights adds a number of new APIs to the OnyxOS platform. The extraction API is run daily to compile data from OnyxOS services. The data is loaded to a NoSQL data store where retrieval APIs enable Patient Access API metrics to be analyzed. The Reporting Dashboard presents the resulting analysis in an easily understandable form, to enable a Payer to comply with the emerging reporting requirements from CMS.Onyx Insghts API and Reporting Dashboard are available as an update to all OnyxOS clients. The release makes it simple for Payers to comply with CMS Patient Access Reporting Requirements.About Onyx TechnologyOnyx Health is a leader in healthcare interoperability, offering cutting-edge solutions that enable health plans and healthcare organizations to meet regulatory requirements, improve data exchange, and enhance patient care. With a focus on leveraging FHIR standards, Onyx Health helps healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of healthcare data management. Please visit

Naveen Chaudhary

Onyx Technology, LLC

+1 660-600-6111

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.