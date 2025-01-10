Cambodia's National Airline Officially Changes Its Name To Air Cambodia

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Jan 10 (IANS) Cambodia's national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air has been rebranded as Air Cambodia.

The official launch of the airline's new name was held in the capital Phnom Penh on Friday, with hundreds of attendees, including representatives from civil and industries, experts and scholars, among others.

Speaking at the event, Zhan David, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Air Cambodia, said in 2024, Air Cambodia significantly improved aircraft utilization and expanded its route network.

"Air Cambodia has played an increasingly important role in promoting people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between Cambodia, China, ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and other countries," he said.

Last year, Air Cambodia also successfully purchased three new aircraft, steadily moving towards a fleet size of 32, he added.

He said Air Cambodia is the only Cambodian airline to have obtained a 3-star rating from the global aviation ranking agency, Skytrax.

At the event, Air Cambodia also announced the launch of its 'Happy Cambodian Traveller 2025' New Year gift package, Xinhua news agency reported.

This package, tailored for Cambodian citizens, comprises three main components, said a news release.

Firstly, 2,025 free air tickets will be given away to Cambodian university students through social media, encouraging the younger generation to bravely pursue studies abroad and explore the unknown world, the news release said.

Secondly, all Cambodian passengers will enjoy an exclusive privilege of free checked baggage allowance for two pieces (each not exceeding 23 kg) on all Air Cambodia routes, it added.

Thirdly, Cambodian passengers will be entitled to free first-time date changes for their booked flights, adding flexibility to their itineraries and avoiding additional burdens due to plan adjustments, the news release said.