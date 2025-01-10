Int'l Mugham Center Celebrates 105Th Anniversary Of Prominent Mugham Singer

A commemorative event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the
prominent mugham singer, People's Artist Hajibaba Huseynov has been
held at the International Mugham Center as part of the "Nadir muğam
ifaçıları" (Unique Mugham Performers) project,
Azernews reports.
Addressing the event, the director of the center, Honored Artist
Sahib Pashazade, stressed that events honoring renowned mugham
performers and singers are regularly organized at the artistic
institution he leads.
Speaking about Hajibaba Huseynov's invaluable contributions to
Azerbaijan's mugham and ghazal arts, Sahib Pashazade underlined
that many of his compositions have become part of the musical
heritage and are widely recognized in mugham performance.
"Hajibaba Huseynov paid great attention to folk creativity. He
used examples of folk creativity sung in various regions of
Azerbaijan, as well as in Turkey and Iraq, in his compositions,
thereby revitalizing and returning what he collected from the
people, thus creating grounds for the recognition and popularity of
these art pieces," he said.
During the event, Honored Cultural Worker and singer Agil
Malikov, as well as Honored Artist Mirnazim Asadullayev, shared
their memories of Hajibaba Huseynov, emphasizing the lasting mark
he left on the Azerbaijani mugham art.
It was noted that the singer's artistry, literary creations,
compositions, and songs would live on as long as mugham exists.
Hajibaba Huseynov occupies a unique position in promoting and
developing Azerbaijan's mugham school.
Speakers also specifically highlighted Hajibaba Huseynov's
tireless efforts as a teacher in nurturing young mugham
performers.
Performances by People's Artist Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Cultural
Worker Agil Malikov, International Mugham Center soloists Huseyn
Malikov, Mammad Najafov, and mugham performer Elbrus Niftaliyev,
showcasing pieces from Hajibaba Huseynov's repertoire, touched the
hearts of the attendees.
The singers were accompanied by an instrumental ensemble
composed of International Mugham Center soloists under the
direction of tar performer Rovshan Gurbanov, Khari Bulbul mugham
ensemble led by Honored Artist Aliagha Sadiyev, and Honored Artist
Emil Afrasiyab.
Hajibaba Huseynov was born in the Baku quarter of Chemberikend,
known for its unique customs and traditions. He was the firstborn
in a family with seven other children.
The family was very religious, and his parents insisted that
Gadjibaba attend a religious school to become a khund, or religious
leader. From a young age, he grew up in an atmosphere of religious
music, performing azans, novkhas, and marsiyas at gatherings. At
the same time, he was interested in classical poetry and ghazals,
which later played a significant role in his development as a
singer.
Hajibaba Huseynov, who had a good voice, never
thought about becoming a khanende (mugham singer).
To provide for his family, he also began performing
at weddings as a naghara player.
One day, his sister-in-law, the well-known singer
Sara Hadimova, decided to introduce him to the famous tar player
Ahmad Bakikhanov, who later invited him to perform with his
ensemble.
Hajibaba Huseynov subsequently performed with the
well-known tar player Bahram Mansurov and various other ensembles.
He gained great popularity at Baku weddings and began performing at
concerts.
He successfully toured Iraq, France, Sweden,
Belgium, the Netherlands, Iran, and other countries.
His songs and mughams have been released on records
by the "Melodiya" label, as well as CDs and cassettes. Recordings
of his songs and mugams are preserved in the Golden Fund of
Azgosteleradio.
He also taught at the Asaf Zeynalli Music School
for 30 years. Although he himself did not have a teacher in the
art, being a self-taught musician in mugam, among his students were
prominent artists such as People's Artists Alim Gasymov, Gadir
Rustamov, Teymur Mustafayev, Sabir Aliyev, Zaur Rzayev, and Honored
Artist Nazakat Mammadova, among others.