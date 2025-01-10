Antigua – Barbuda Showcase As Film Destination

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Canadian and producer Gil Bellows visit Antigua

ST JOHN'S Antigua – The Antigua and Barbuda Authority recently welcomed Canadian actor, producer, director, and writer Gil Bellows to the twin-island paradise. Best known for films such as The Shawshank Redemption, The Weather Man and House at the End of the Street, Bellows' visit aimed to spotlight Antigua and Barbuda as a premier destination.

“It was a true pleasure to welcome Gil to Antigua and Barbuda and provide him with an immersive experience of our beautiful twin-island destination,” said Tameka Wharton, director of tourism for Canada.“We take great pride in sharing the authentic warmth of our people and the richness of our culture. Collaborating with distinguished and respected Canadians like Gil allows us to shine a brighter spotlight on the unique personality and unforgettable experiences that define Antigua and Barbuda.”

Guided by ambassador Bert Kirchner, the country's film commissioner, Bellows explored a range of potential filming locations, gaining firsthand knowledge of Antigua and Barbuda's film production capabilities and scenic beauty. The tour showcased the twin island's unique landscapes and reinforced its appeal as a top destination for filmmakers.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted an industry mixer at the historic Copper and Lumber Restaurant allowing the actor to establish connections within the local film industry. The event brought together local creatives and producers offering a platform to exchange ideas and discuss opportunities to expand Antigua and Barbuda's presence in the global film industry.

Bellows also visited the Antigua Girls High School, where he spoke during a workshop held for theatre arts students from various schools on island. During the interactive session, he shared insights from his extensive career in film and theatre, inspiring the next generation of artists to pursue their creative dreams. The session was a unique opportunity for the students to gain valuable knowledge and engage directly with an accomplished industry professional.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is committed to fostering partnerships that drive the growth of the film industry while showcasing the islands' natural beauty and cultural richness to the world.

