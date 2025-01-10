Thumzup Media Corporation Offers $10,000 In Credits For Small Businesses To Support Recovery Efforts Following Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, is launching a support program to assist the small businesses impacted by the devastating wildfires across our Los Angeles community. The company is offering $10,000 in Thumzup credits to qualifying small businesses, enabling them to incentivize their customers and fans by paying them cash to post on social media, letting others know they are open for business or have relocated.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $200 in credits per location, deposited directly into their Thumzup accounts. These credits can be used to pay customers cash for posts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), providing immediate support to drive awareness and rebuild their operations.

“Thumzup is deeply saddened by the devastation these wildfires have brought to our community,” said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup Media Corporation.“Small businesses and residents are the heart of Los Angeles, and we hope this initiative provides a tangible way to help businesses rebuild while also putting cash into the hands of the people who support them. At Thumzup, we are committed to leveraging our platform to make a difference in times of need, and we will be dedicating additional resources to further aid recovery efforts.”

How Businesses Can Apply



If you are an existing Thumzup customer, contact your dedicated customer service representative to have credits added to your account. If you are new to the Thumzup platform, please apply for the recovery credit online by visiting .

As part of its broader recovery efforts, Thumzup will also allocate additional resources and technical support to ensure businesses maximize the impact of this initiative. The company's platform allows businesses to directly engage their customers, turning them into brand advocates through paid social media posts that drive awareness and bring communities together.

This initiative reflects Thumzup's ongoing commitment to democratizing social media advertising and empowering local businesses to thrive in challenging circumstances.

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup ®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and Venmo.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

