Ellisdon’S Executive Chair, Geoff Smith, Honoured With The 2025 Toronto Region Builder Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mississauga, ON, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation announces that Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, Geoff Smith, has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Toronto Region Builder Award. This accolade celebrates Geoff's lifelong dedication to EllisDon, its employees, and the services industry, as well as his broader contributions to the Toronto region through exemplary leadership and community impact.

Established in 2013, the Toronto Region Builder Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to making the Toronto region a better place to live, work, and learn through volunteerism or leadership-today and for future generations. Past recipients include distinguished figures such as Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, Susan McIsaac, and Larry Tanenbaum.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Toronto Region Builder Award,” said Geoff Smith, Executive Chair of the Board, EllisDon.“EllisDon has had the privilege of contributing to Toronto's skyline, infrastructure, and its cultural and charitable institutions for over seven decades. This recognition at its core is a testament to the incredible people at EllisDon who created a shared vision of progress and generosity, innovation, and community building. Together, we hope we've had a positive impact on this great city, and that we'll be able to continue to work with all of you for many decades to come.”

Geoff joined EllisDon in 1981, continuing the legacy of his father Don Smith, who founded the company in 1951. Appointed President and CEO in 1996, Geoff fostered a culture of entrepreneurial enthusiasm, challenging conventional practices and positioning EllisDon as a leader in the construction industry. One of his hallmark achievements was the creation of EllisDon's employee ownership program. This initiative ensures that 100% of the company's equity will transfer to its employees, empowering them to drive innovation and success for years to come.

“Geoff Smith symbolizes what it means to be a builder – both literally and figuratively,” said Giles Gherson, President & CEO of the Toronto Region Board of Trade.“Over nearly three decades as CEO of EllisDon, then as Executive Chair, Geoff's legacy has been one of bold leadership, innovative thinking, and deep commitment to Toronto's future. He has helped transform and modernize our region's vast infrastructure landscape and has left a lasting impact on the people he's worked with. Through his vision, Geoff has inspired regional progress and momentum - we are proud to honour him as our 2025 Region Builder.”

Geoff will receive the award during the Toronto Region Board of Trade's 135th Annual Dinner, set to take place at the Toronto Convention Centre on February 27th. The theme of this year's dinner is“Dare to Lead” and will bring together over 1,000 prominent leaders and influencers from the Toronto region business community. Notable speakers for the evening include Teresa Resch, President of the WNBA Toronto, Blake Hutcheson, CEO of OMERS, and Greta Cutulenco, CEO & Co-Founder of Acerta.

EllisDon congratulates Geoff on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates his enduring impact on both the company and the community at large.

Geoff Smith - Executive Chair, Board of Directors, EllisDon

